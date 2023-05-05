Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$592.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.12 million. Freshworks also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to 0-$0.02 EPS.

Freshworks Trading Up 4.8 %

FRSH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. 994,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,316. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.91.

In other news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $2,314,408.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock worth $22,336,941 in the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Freshworks by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Freshworks by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

