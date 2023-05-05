Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.78. 1,346,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,933,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

