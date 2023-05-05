FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Issued By KeyCorp

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Altice USA in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after buying an additional 10,106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,612,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

