GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Trading Down 1.9%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 1,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.