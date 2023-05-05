General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in General Electric were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after acquiring an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,518,000 after acquiring an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,051,000 after acquiring an additional 84,815 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $102.95. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

