Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $790.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

GEL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. 431,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.33 and a beta of 2.19. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 50,640 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 879,674 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

