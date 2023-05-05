Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Piyush Mehta Sells 32,500 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,834,000 after buying an additional 710,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,055,000 after buying an additional 104,713 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,094,000 after buying an additional 218,978 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Genpact by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,350,000 after buying an additional 1,467,774 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

