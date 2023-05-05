GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $210.17 million and $1.96 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

