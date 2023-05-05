Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $164.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $163.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $171.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.77. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

