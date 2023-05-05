GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

GeoPark has raised its dividend by an average of 116.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

GeoPark Price Performance

GPRK traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 22,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,958. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $585.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, StockNews.com cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

