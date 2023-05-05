Gerald B. Wurm Purchases 3,500 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at $553,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.