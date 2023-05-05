Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys Shares of 72,941 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 47,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.89. 46,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.40. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $97.44 and a twelve month high of $120.15.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

