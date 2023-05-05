Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,108. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

