Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $2.36 Million Position in Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,392 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 2.04% of Global X CleanTech ETF worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTEC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X CleanTech ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Global X CleanTech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,312. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

Global X CleanTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

