Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $2.90 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,958 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 984,919 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 137,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,230. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

