Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.1% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 75,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $320.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,509. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.31. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

