Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.22% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $139.54.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.