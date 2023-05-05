Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 21,889 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up approximately 1.9% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $21,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,870 shares of company stock worth $8,149,070. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. 1,499,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

