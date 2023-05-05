Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 29,690 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,690 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after buying an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after buying an additional 1,290,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 309.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,759,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,164. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

