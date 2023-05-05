Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 81,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.94. 922,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,229. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $951.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

