GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

