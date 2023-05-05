Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.66 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. 103,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $57.53.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.