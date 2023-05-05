Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.66 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Several analysts have commented on ROCK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 133,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.