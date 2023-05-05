Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $292,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

