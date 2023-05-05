Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Zacks reports. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 125,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.