Glenview Trust Co Acquires 39,101 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after purchasing an additional 119,219 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. 6,137,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,258,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

