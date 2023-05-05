Glenview Trust Co Buys 5,447 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.5 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.04. 596,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.04. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

