Glenview Trust Co Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

