Glenview Trust Co Has $28.90 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $28,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,296 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,171. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.99. 4,681,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,058,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

