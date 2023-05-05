Glenview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.12. 1,055,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,750. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

