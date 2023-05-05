Glenview Trust Co Purchases 1,583 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.46 and a 200-day moving average of $176.93. The company has a market capitalization of $266.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.84%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

