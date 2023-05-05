Glenview Trust Co Purchases 384 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,024 shares of company stock worth $28,562,554. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $9.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $640.88. 203,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $663.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $693.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

