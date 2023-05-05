Glenview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 144,696 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $233.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,451,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,004,746. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $244.92. The company has a market capitalization of $605.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

