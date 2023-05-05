Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $2.3 bln EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.30 EPS.

NYSE:GMED traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.37. 2,165,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,594. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,144 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

