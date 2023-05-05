GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNNDY. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Up 2.2 %

GNNDY opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

