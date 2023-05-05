Gode Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $132,330.37 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $132,330.37 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gode Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gode Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gode Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.