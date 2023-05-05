Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Gogo Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.28. Gogo has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

About Gogo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,063 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Gogo during the third quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.