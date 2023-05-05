Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.28. Gogo has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
