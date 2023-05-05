Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Trading 6.9% Higher

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 21,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Golconda Gold Stock Up 6.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$22.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, which include the Mupane Property located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that covers an area of 58.6 square kilometers situated in the Republic of South Africa.

