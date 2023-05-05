Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Trading Down 0%

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Rating) was down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.02 and last traded at $50.12. Approximately 5,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $623,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

