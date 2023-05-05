Governance OHM Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $271,793.32 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for about $2,808.06 or 0.09618143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001440 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
