Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $940.1-965.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.73 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-0.89 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average of $109.69. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.