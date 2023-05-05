Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.0-209.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.30 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.70 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $113.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $241,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

