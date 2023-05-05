Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CSFB

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at CSFB from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.88.

Shares of GWO traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.62. The company had a trading volume of 213,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,809. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$27.99 and a 1-year high of C$39.04. The stock has a market cap of C$35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$14.07 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. Research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.8328358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

