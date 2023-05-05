Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Weak Earnings

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.28. Approximately 759,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 838,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after buying an additional 290,543 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,824,000 after buying an additional 74,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

