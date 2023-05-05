Greenlane (GNLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Greenlane to post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Greenlane has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 84.47%. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GNLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenlane Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Greenlane by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenlane by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 950.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 478,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.