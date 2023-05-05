Greenlane (GNLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Greenlane to post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Greenlane has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 84.47%. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Greenlane Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of GNLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14.
Greenlane Company Profile
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenlane (GNLN)
