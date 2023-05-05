Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Grid Dynamics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 20.0 %

NASDAQ GDYN traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $9.04. 2,406,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,999. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a market cap of $676.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.84. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 684.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 677,301 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,752,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 316,138 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

