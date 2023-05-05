Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.35% from the company’s current price.

GH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Guardant Health Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of GH stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 242.65% and a negative net margin of 145.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,587,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,702,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,381 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health



Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

