Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 1,250 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 27,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,043,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $553,295,000 after purchasing an additional 786,198 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.36. 4,680,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,816,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

