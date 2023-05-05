Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 15,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Schlumberger by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after buying an additional 123,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,153. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

