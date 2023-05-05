Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Chevron Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.62. The company has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.